Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) vs. monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Financial Comparison

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) and Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.2% of Squarespace shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares monday.com and Squarespace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets monday.com -60.72% -65.68% -29.85% Squarespace N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares monday.com and Squarespace’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio monday.com $161.12 million 15.26 -$152.20 million N/A N/A Squarespace $621.15 million 8.05 $30.59 million N/A N/A

Squarespace has higher revenue and earnings than monday.com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for monday.com and Squarespace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score monday.com 0 2 9 0 2.82 Squarespace 0 3 14 0 2.82

monday.com presently has a consensus price target of $362.20, suggesting a potential upside of 6.73%. Squarespace has a consensus price target of $61.27, suggesting a potential upside of 70.19%. Given Squarespace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Squarespace is more favorable than monday.com.

Summary

Squarespace beats monday.com on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry. monday.com Ltd. was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in November 2017. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel with additional offices in New York, New York; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, Australia; Miami, Florida; and San Francisco, California.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, and independent creators, such as restaurants, photographers, wedding planners, artists, musicians, and bloggers. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

