Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Down 74.1% in November

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the October 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SGBLY stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 42,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,989. Standard Bank Group has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20.

Get Standard Bank Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.4056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Standard Bank Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of providing banking and financial services. The firm offers transactional banking, saving, borrowing, lending, investment, insurance, risk management, wealth management, and advisory services. It operates through the following business units: Personal and Business Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Central and Other; Banking Activities, Other Banking Interest, and Liberty.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.