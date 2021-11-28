Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.700-$10.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $182.73 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $167.65 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.64.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

