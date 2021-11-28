Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Starbucks reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Starbucks by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $416,728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Starbucks by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Starbucks by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $110.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.