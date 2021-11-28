Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,751 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $242,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,893 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,069 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,110 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,855 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $110.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.42.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

