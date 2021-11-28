State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,372,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,172,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,503,000 after buying an additional 15,354 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,019,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,754,000 after buying an additional 193,040 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 32.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 939,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,739,000 after acquiring an additional 230,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,641,000 after acquiring an additional 515,989 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXST opened at $155.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.21 and its 200-day moving average is $150.54. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.37 and a 52-week high of $171.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.46%.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 49,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $8,376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,524 shares of company stock valued at $46,552,952 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

