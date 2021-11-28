State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 10,064.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSIS. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.49 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average of $96.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,881. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,589 shares of company stock worth $7,648,147. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

