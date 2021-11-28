State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,014 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 37.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $257,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $54.61 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average of $57.54.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.57 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

WABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

