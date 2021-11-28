State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 492 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

USPH has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $88.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.97. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.43.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 64.14%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

