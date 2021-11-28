State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.03 Million Holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Joint were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Joint during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Joint during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joint by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 67.22 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.14 and a 200-day moving average of $85.56.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JYNT shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

