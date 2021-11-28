State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 252,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 12.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

PLAY opened at $34.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.58.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

