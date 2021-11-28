State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.13 Million Stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

In other news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $599,702. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $45.98 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.42. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -91.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

