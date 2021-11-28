State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 2.5% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 4.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 5.7% in the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.

State Street stock opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.86. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,162,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

