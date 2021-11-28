State Street Corp Acquires 107,878 Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.04% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILT. UBS Group AG grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $1,510,000. 33.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILT stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $381.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.26.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.91 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

