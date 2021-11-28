State Street Corp Acquires 38,822 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 473,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,822 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAGP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 56.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Plains GP by 79.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is -327.27%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.