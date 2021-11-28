State Street Corp Buys 140,240 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

State Street Corp increased its stake in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in comScore were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 83,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 251,195 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 725.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 782,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 43,079 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCOR stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. comScore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $293.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. comScore had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SCOR. Zacks Investment Research raised comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

