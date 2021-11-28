State Street Corp Decreases Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,665 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMC opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.02. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is 32.22%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

