State Street Corp Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) by 264.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,973 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.40% of Nano-X Imaging worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter valued at $622,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 867.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 206.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Separately, Lifesci Capital lowered Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $20.15 on Friday. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $94.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 3.42.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Nano-X Imaging Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.