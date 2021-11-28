State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,726 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Viant Technology were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at $196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at $262,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 30.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Viant Technology stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $609.84 million and a P/E ratio of 0.83. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upgraded Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.