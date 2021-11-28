State Street Corp Purchases 125,016 Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,119,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,016 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.61% of GreenSky worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 51,944 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 691,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 82,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17. GreenSky, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.42.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. GreenSky’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $1,782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 99,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,188,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,033 in the last three months. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

