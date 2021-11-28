stETH (Lido) (STETH) Achieves Market Cap of $4.76 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00062835 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00073219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00099295 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,224.17 or 0.07476412 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,455.49 or 0.99921343 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00021835 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

