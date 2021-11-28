Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SEOAY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Danske downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stora Enso Oyj has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.26.

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.28. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $20.91.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

