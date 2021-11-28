Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) to announce $6.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.19 million to $8.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full year sales of $37.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.43 million to $44.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $298.03 million, with estimates ranging from $293.25 million to $302.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stronghold Digital Mining.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ SDIG traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 189,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,649. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

