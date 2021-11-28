Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 2,162 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $213.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.58 and a 200 day moving average of $215.22. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $147.40 and a 1 year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.46%.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,131 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.08.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

