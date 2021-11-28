Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE PM opened at $88.68 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.42 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.27.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.