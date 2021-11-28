Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $113.53 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.87 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $141.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.05.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

