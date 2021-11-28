Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,581 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.61.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $232.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of -280.29 and a beta of 1.34. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.24 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total value of $725,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $17,582,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,899 shares of company stock worth $40,894,444. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

