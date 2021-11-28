Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 35.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 28.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 37.0% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in ANSYS by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,635 shares of company stock worth $1,328,467. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSS opened at $382.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.03, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.77. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

