Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE SMLP opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $225.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.38). Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $102.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.84 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $4,354,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $2,606,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 93.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 50,257 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,464,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

