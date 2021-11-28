Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Up to $5.26

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.26, but opened at $5.43. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $504.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 350.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 47.9% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.