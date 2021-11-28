Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.57.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $197.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.16 and a 200 day moving average of $187.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $137.43 and a twelve month high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 8.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

