Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.04

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and traded as high as $29.37. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) shares last traded at $29.37, with a volume of 175 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.49.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

