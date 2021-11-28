SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.87

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.87 and last traded at C$7.91, with a volume of 10436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.07.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.57. The company has a market cap of C$841.54 million and a PE ratio of 9.75.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$249.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$259.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.1301562 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

