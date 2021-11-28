Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “

Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDPI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

