Superior Plus Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$13.83 on Friday. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$11.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.33.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$362.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$318.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James set a C$16.25 target price on Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.81.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

