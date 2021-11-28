Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 133,577.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

STRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $748.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

