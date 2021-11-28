Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Up 350.0% in November

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

SZLMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Swiss Life stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98. Swiss Life has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

