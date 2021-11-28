Swop (SWOP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $79,820.00

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Swop has a market cap of $13.12 million and approximately $79,820.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swop has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One Swop coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.90 or 0.00014617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00061636 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00074273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00100707 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.13 or 0.07450042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,138.09 or 1.00153580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s total supply is 1,800,658 coins and its circulating supply is 1,660,264 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Buying and Selling Swop

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using US dollars.

