Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Raised to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Synlogic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.82.

Synlogic stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.50. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synlogic by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 888,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synlogic by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 79,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Synlogic by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

