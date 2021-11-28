Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Several research firms have commented on TBLA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.00.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.