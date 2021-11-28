Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,062 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.86% of Talos Energy worth $10,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 18.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 177.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.02. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02.

TALO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

