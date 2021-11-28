Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) Short Interest Update

Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, an increase of 3,065.6% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,468,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TTCM stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Tautachrome has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

About Tautachrome

Tautachrome, Inc is an Internet technology development company. It develops KlickZie platform, which turns smartphones into trustable imagers and serves as first imagery-based social portal network. The Company’s ArKnet platform provides virtual interfacing for consumer purchases from providers in the global household goods and services marketplace.

