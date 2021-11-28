Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

