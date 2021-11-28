Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned 1.09% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

JIG opened at $76.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.43. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.31 and a 52 week high of $83.24.

