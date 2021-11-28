Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,712 shares of company stock worth $9,542,419. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $152.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.97 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

