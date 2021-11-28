Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,089 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST opened at $546.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.59. The stock has a market cap of $241.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $554.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

