Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 317 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $56.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

