Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.20 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $62.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

