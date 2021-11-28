Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Takes $225,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 30.1% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $45.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $374.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

