Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Stock Position Reduced by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,573 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Team were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Team by 5.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Team by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,549,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 38,670 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Team in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Team by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,293,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 21,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Team by 30.1% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TISI opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. Team, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $13.84.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.72). Team had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Team, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

